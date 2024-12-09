Lakeside Advisors INC. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,343,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.