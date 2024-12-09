Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.5 %

SB opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

