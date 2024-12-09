Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 157,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 164,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

