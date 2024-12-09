Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,343,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.