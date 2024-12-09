Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,343,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $227.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

