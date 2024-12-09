Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Sells 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average is $188.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

