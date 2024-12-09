BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.