CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Gladius Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

