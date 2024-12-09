Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 127.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,198,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 340,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $244.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

