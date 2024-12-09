Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,198,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 340,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.