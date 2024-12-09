Community Bank of Raymore Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 49,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 142,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $20,737,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $244.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

