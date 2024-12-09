Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after purchasing an additional 921,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

