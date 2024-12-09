Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.29, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 81,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the airline’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the airline’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

