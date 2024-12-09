Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Shares of SNOW opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,476.32. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $47,825,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

