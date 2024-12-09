DA Davidson Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $94.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $97.05 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 495,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

