AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of AVB opened at $226.55 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average of $216.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 678.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,715,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,872 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 298,322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $581,960,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,245,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,971,000 after acquiring an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 958.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

