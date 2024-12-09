Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,844.17. This represents a 12.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 105,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $664,077.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,594,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,600.90. The trade was a 7.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 215,179 shares of company stock worth $1,307,001. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. ( NYSE:CULP Free Report ) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

