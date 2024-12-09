StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $251.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $254.04.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.