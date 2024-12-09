TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TATT opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.94. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

