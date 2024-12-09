Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

