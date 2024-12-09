OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.45 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This represents a 26.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

