FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $48,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

