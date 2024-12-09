Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.21 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 215.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,579 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.