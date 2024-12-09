China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.20 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79.
China Pharma Company Profile
