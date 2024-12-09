China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.20 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.