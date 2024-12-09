Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
Shares of FENG opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
