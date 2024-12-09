Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.