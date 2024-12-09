Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LWAY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

