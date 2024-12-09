Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

