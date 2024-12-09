Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.