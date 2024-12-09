Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 6.6% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

