StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

DBVT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.64. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

