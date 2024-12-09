StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
