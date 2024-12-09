Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $12,253,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 652,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 65.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 275,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

