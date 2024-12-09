Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.17.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

NYSE EMR opened at $130.98 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

