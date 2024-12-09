Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 5.2 %

AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

