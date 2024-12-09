Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 5.2 %
AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.16.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
