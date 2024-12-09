GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

