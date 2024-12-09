StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
