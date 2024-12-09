StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

