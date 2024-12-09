Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,820.35. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $1,036,206. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quarry LP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

