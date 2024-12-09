Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 306.90%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,699,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 305.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 861,541 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,629,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,438,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

