Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 306.90%.
Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
