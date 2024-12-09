William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of BILL FY2026 Earnings

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BILL in a report issued on Friday, December 6th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.72. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BILL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in BILL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BILL by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BILL during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

