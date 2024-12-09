ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OGS opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ONE Gas has a one year low of $57.74 and a one year high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.