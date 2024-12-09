Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Price

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.