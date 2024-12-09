Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Q2 Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Friday, December 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

