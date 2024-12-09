FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Increased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

