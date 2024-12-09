Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $417.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Sleep Number news, major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $472,509.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,897,358.18. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 146.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 601,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 326.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 284,052 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 135,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

