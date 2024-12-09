Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

