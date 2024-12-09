TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

