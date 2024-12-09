Roku’s (ROKU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $84.12 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,873. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

