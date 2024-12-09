Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

PSEC stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -207.69%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 837,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $3,742,610.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,450,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,322,000.64. This trade represents a 1.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,131,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,735.30. This trade represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,273,173 shares of company stock worth $15,121,420. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 303.6% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,938,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,376,000 after buying an additional 1,690,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 933,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 722,925 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

