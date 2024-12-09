BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.17.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,405,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

