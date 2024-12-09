Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 116.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 103,491 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

