GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

