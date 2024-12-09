CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGON. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CG Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

